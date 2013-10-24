How To Go From CMO To CEO In 6 (Not Entirely) Easy Steps

The corner office, the private jet, the ability to intimidate senior suits…the package–it’s all waiting for you if you make it to CEO.*

If you’re a chief marketing officer, however, a seat at that table is often not often guaranteed. Despite having attributes that would enhance any board, namely an innate understanding of the customer, first-rate communication skills, and a fine balance between right- and left-brain thinking, top-level marketers tend to get overlooked at some companies.

Why? Because the creativity, energy and enthusiasm that makes good marketers great, can also make them seem not commercially astute or serious enough to help steer a company’s future. And there can be a perception that they’re not well-rounded enough, they they’re lacking across-the-board corporate knowledge. Sherilyn Shackell, the founder of the Marketing Academy in the U.K., believes that many CMOs are stymied when it comes to furthering their careers because they don’t appear to speak the same language as the board directors.

“They’re perceived as not having a real handle on the numbers. It’s unusual for a marketer to have spent a lot of time in other functions and so they have a narrower view across the business,“ she says.

For this reason, the Marketing Academy has teamed up with the global consulting firm McKinsey & Company to develop The Fellowship Programme. The course, which launched in London this month, offers to equip marketers with the skills required to rise to board level and make the leap from CMO to CEO. We asked Shackell for some pointers.

How can marketers get the insight they need to function well on a board if they don’t already have a seat at the table? The answer is identify people in your network who have extensive experience of being on a board, such as a chief executive, chairman or non-executive director, and make them your mentor.

Shackell explains: “A small amount of time spent with people like that can give a huge amount of input into developing the language and understanding the key issues that are facing boards today.“