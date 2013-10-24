Beyond Belief: Profound Productivity Insights From Elvis Costello’s Creative Masterpiece

Welcome to another installment of Fast Company‘s Leadership Album of the Week, in which we make a pathetic (but inspired!) attempt at misinterpreting famous song lyrics for the benefit of your productivity.





Today we explore the work of Elvis Costello. Imperial Bedroom may have been released in 1982 (that’s more than 30 years ago, mind you), but Mr. Costello is still making headlines today–most recently with his collaboration with the Roots entitled Wise Up Ghost (and Other Songs).

I’ve got a feeling

I’m going to get a lot of grief

Once this seemed so appealing

Now I am beyond belief

We start the album with a case of bad decisions. It certainly sounds like Mr. Costello has some regrets. To not follow in his example, let’s talk about the right way to make choices.

Decision fatigue seems to be the mental equivalent of “hanger,” that dreaded combination of hunger and anger. As decision after decision depletes your willpower, New York Times writer John Tierney says, you’ll eventually do one of two dumb things: Act impulsively: Since you have no energy to think about consequences.

Do nothing: Since you have no energy to agonize. In this way, if we don’t learn to manage our energy, we won’t be able to manage our decisions.

And, of course, it always helps to ask yourself:How do I make tough decisions?