LinkedIn Unleashes Trio Of Apps To Connect The Modern Worker

Despite a morning of website glitches that left frustrated users unable to log in, LinkedIn has unleashed a trio of apps to help the professional network build a global economic graph that connects every company, college, and worker in the world.

“We’d like to step out of the way and allow all of these nodes to connect such that they can maximize value,” LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner said at a press event Wednesday in San Francisco. To help reach that goal, LinkedIn is banking on a multi-app strategy to reach and connect modern workers. In recent weeks, LinkedIn also debuted a mobile app for recruiters and pages for universities.

The network has seen the fastest growth on its mobile platform. Back in the first quarter of 2011, just 8% of members were coming to LinkedIn from a mobile device. That number is now at 38% with more than 120 profiles viewed on a mobile device every second. Weiner said he expects half of all visits to come from mobile in 2014.





The revamped iPad app touts a fresh design that’s easier to navigate, with personalized content catered to members’ interests, and jobs. “People are much more comfortable browsing [for jobs] from their mobile devices because usually their laptops and desktops are provided by work,” said David Hahn, vice president of monetization, who noted that more than 30% of job views come from LinkedIn’s flagship app.

In addition, LinkedIn showed off updates from recent acquisitions. Rapportive, which LinkedIn purchased for $15 million in January, built a new product called LinkedIn Intro that integrates with Apple’s Mail app and surfaces profile pictures and snippets from contacts’ LinkedIn profiles. There’s also a button that users can click on to connect with their LinkedIn contacts.





Key to LinkedIn’s professional publishing platform is Pulse, a news reader app acquired for a reported $90 million in April. The overhauled Pulse–not yet on the App Store (the company says it’ll be available “very soon”)–will become LinkedIn’s content brand, recommending news articles as well as stories from LinkedIn’s “influencers,” who use the network as a content marketing platform.

“With all the new products we launched today for the mobile professional, we are right there with our members and we’re enabling them to be more productive and successful today,” said Deep Nishar, senior vice president of products and user experience.