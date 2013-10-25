How Algae Could One Day Cure Parkinson’s Disease

Ever see a green film form on a still pond? It happens because alga needs sunlight to complete the photosynthesis cycle, the process it uses to convert carbon dioxide and water into the sugar it “eats.” It’s that drive to seek the light that makes Chlamydomonas reinhardtii, a single-celled alga, a brain research superstar and the core of optogenetics technology–which uses light-sensitive proteins to study how neurons employ electrochemical signals to produce memories, thoughts, and behaviors. It is helping scientists research brain diseases and disorders such as Parkinson’s, schizophrenia, depression, stroke, PTSD, addiction, some forms of blindness, and more.

“The ideal way to study the property of different types of neurons is to control individual types of cells independently and see what happens when you alter one type of cell. Optogenetics helps to realize this goal,” says Feng Zhang, core member at Broad Institute of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard, who was part of the Stanford University team that created the technology. “Brain cells are normally not sensitive to light. So by introducing light-sensitive proteins into specific types of neurons, we can now selectively control that specific type of neuron by shining light in the brain.”

The Chlamydomonas proteins, called channelrhodopsins, were discovered on the alga’s eyespot by a Texas Health Science Center research team in 2002. Led by John Spudich, director of the Center for Membrane Biology at the University of Texas-Houston Medical School, they found that the protein not only seeks light, but it also generates electric currents when exposed to it. Chlamydomonas then uses that energy to propel itself toward the light.

A subsequent 2003 paper from German researchers Georg Nagel, Ernst Bamberg, and Peter Hegemann showed that the channelrhodopsins weren’t just useful for photosynthesis, but they could also stimulate electrical currents in animal cells. And that was the big breakthrough Ed Boyden and his team were waiting for.

Back in 2000, Boyden, who is currently an associate professor in the departments of biological engineering and brain and cognitive sciences at MIT, and his advisor at Stanford University Karl Deisseroth, had begun dreaming up ways to control and study neurons, the building blocks of the nervous system. Boyden had trained in electrical engineering and physics before pursing his PhD in neuroscience at Stanford, and he was fascinated with exploring the electrical activity of neurons. The pair’s thoughts kept turning to using light.

Why go that route? “Light is easy to manipulate. We can quickly steer and control the patterns of light flash. Neuronal signals are very fast, on the time scale of hundredth of a second, so the ability to quickly turn light on and off makes it possible to control neurons at the rate that they normally signal to each other,” explains Zhang, who joined the team in late 2004.

So when Boyden read the German paper, everything clicked. “So all we gotta do is take that DNA, put it into a gene therapy vector, like a virus, and put it into neurons,” Boyden said during a 2011 TED Talk on the genesis of optogenetics. Zhang, who has a molecular biology background, took on the task.