The Rave Reviews For BlackBerry’s BBM App Might Be Fake

BlackBerry’s new Android BBM app is getting some great reviews on Google’s Play store. Unfortunately for BlackBerry, many of them may be fake.

The apparently faked reviews are just some of the 86,000-plus posted so far, with 70% of them being 5-star level. While they’re not all identical, the folks at NextiPhoneNews point out that the language used in many of them is incredibly similar, being a variation on:

Thanks blackberry. Thank you so much blackberry team. I was waiting this app. Its really great user friendly and smooth.

The giveaway is the use of “smooth,” the lowercase “b” and the grammatical slip in “was waiting this app,” but the overall form of the reviews is so similar, it is its own giveaway.

BlackBerry is now involved and has made the following brief statement: “We have recently been made aware of a number of potentially fake five-star reviews of BBM for Android on Google Play. We do not approve of or condone such activities and are committed to working with Google to resolve this.”

The news adds an unexpected sting to the already complex tale of the app’s huge download rate. Apple was recently a victim of a curiously similar bad review tweet attack in China, when many famous users apparently used similar language to refer to the company negatively.