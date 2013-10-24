The Google Glass of Motorcycle Helmets?

The first time Marcus Weller, CEO and founder of Skully Helmets , crashed his motorcycle into the back of a car in Barcelona in 2009, it was a painful reminder of his mortality.

He had been selected for a year-long international relations fellowship with a German nonprofit and traveled to Barcelona for research. Without a car, Weller decided to take a cue from the locals by getting around on two wheels.

Marcus Weller

“I don’t know if you’ve ever been to Barcelona, but they put the street signs anywhere. Sometimes they’re on a building and sometimes they’re on a dog running by,” he says. “I turned to my right to take a good, hard look at what street I would be turning on. I looked back because I heard these tires chirp. By that time, I was practically on top of this car and totaled my bike.”

The second time a crash seemed imminent, it was 2011 and he was asleep, dreaming about that fateful day in Barcelona. “The difference [in the dream] was I had my GPS maps and they were floating in front of me like a hologram,” he says.

He woke up from the dream at 4 a.m., grabbed his laptop and–even though he didn’t own a motorcycle at the time–began unsuccessfully looking for a helmet like the one he had been wearing in his dream. The next day his father pointed out that an idea powerful enough to wake him out of a deep sleep was at least worth the money it cost to file a provisional patent.

The dream–and his father’s encouragement–inspired Weller to build the Skully P-1, an Android-powered helmet with voice control, heads-up display, turn-by-turn directions, and Bluetooth connectivity.

Earlier this month Weller, 29, began demoing his invention, which he says gives riders an ear-to-ear panorama of what’s happening around them. He’s put out the call for beta testers and has been in talks with executives in the motorcycle helmet industry.