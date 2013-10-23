Hear From The IT Blogger Whose Review Apple CEO Tim Cook Blasted

In the run-up to unveiling the latest iPads on stage in Cupertino on Tuesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook blew through a barrage of glowing reviews meant to show how Apple’s gadgets were some of the most well-received in the world. He cited such well-known outlets as the Wall Street Journal, Time magazine, and even former legal nemesis Gizmodo. But when he wanted to show the audience how Apple had proved its harshest critics wrong over the years, the corporate titan brought his hammer down on a lone mortal, relying on a less-than-prescient quote from Berls, an obscure IT blogger who runs a site called BruceB.com.

Cook cut off his quote, which went on to say that he’s certain the iPad “will find large and devoted audiences.”

Berls’s quote from his 2010 review stated, “[The iPad] is not going to revolutionize anything, it’s not going to replace netbooks.” The quote floated on a screen behind Cook’s head before the Apple chief asked the audience with a smirk, “Who remembers netbooks?” He then revealed that earlier this month Apple had sold its 170 millionth iPad. The audience, after snickering over Berls’s improvidence, erupted in cheer. The message was simple: Apple has proven the world wrong before; Apple can prove the world wrong again. It’s an especially relevant sentiment given the increasing skepticism Apple has faced recently from shareholders and consumers alike.

Bruce Berls

It was also the ultimate told-you-so moment, at the expense of Berls, an unlikely target for Cook. His quote carried the weight of iPad’s deflated faction of “doubters,” as Cook referred to them. Such established analysts as PC World, Forrester Research, Bill Gates, and Eric Schmidt were all similarly leery of the iPad’s potential–they arguably would’ve served as more satisfying targets of Cook’s comeuppance. In singling out Berls, Cook was punching below his weight class–not that it matters much to Berls, who rejoiced at the shout-out from such a luminary. “I’m happy to be associated with it–I think it’s just great, just marvelous!” Berls says with a big laugh and not a stitch of snark. “I’m obviously a small fry–I’m not a journalist. So I’m flattered because he could’ve chosen [to reference] much more famous people than I am.”





Funny enough, Berls was watching a live stream of the presentation, but somehow missed the reference. “I must’ve been looking away or something!” he says. It wasn’t until members of the media contacted him that he learned what happened. “I have since gone back and looked at the screenshots and thought, Wow, that’s pretty remarkable that Tim Cook would do that!”

“Even though I wasn’t quite right, I did say Apple was going to sell a ton of iPads–at least I got that part right,” Berls says. “[The truth is] Apple did do something that turned out to be revolutionary, and I’ve since recognized that. But that all comes with the benefit of hindsight.”