How One Lucky Education Startup Got Mark Zuckerberg’s Money

The $4 million round of funding that Mark Zuckerberg’s fund, Startup:Education, just doled out landed in the lap of one Panorama Education, in part because–even in Silicon Valley–it’s still about who you know.

Panorama’s founders met the Facebook CEO through Paul Graham, noted venture capitalist and founder of Y Combinator. The startup, whose founders knew alumni of Y Combinator, was accepted into the incubator program, which included a summer in Mountain View. Zuckerberg came to speak at the campus one week this past summer. “Paul Graham introduced us after dinner,” cofounder and CEO Aaron Feuer said. “I don’t think any of us knew that Mark would ever consider investing.”

Other than that endorsement from Graham, Zuck didn’t much clarify why he chose this education startup over all the rest for his first school-related investment since a $100 million donation to Newark’s public schools in 2010. “Their company is an exciting example of the way technology can help teachers, parents, and students make their voices heard,” he said in a statement on Monday.

Panorama’s business indeed makes voices heard. For between $200 and “hundreds of thousands” of dollars, it administers and analyzes surveys for schools. So far, 4,000 schools in 26 states have used Panorama’s services. If a district in Los Angeles wants to improve teacher-student relations, it might hire Panorama to conduct surveys asking students what they like and dislike about their teachers. After completion, Panorama will then analyze the results and offer advice. One such school found that students didn’t feel the teachers cared about them; Panorama offered suggestions for creating a more nurturing environment.

The “tech part” of the equation is purportedly the data analysis, in other words, sifting through surveys–available either online or in paper form–which school districts told Feuer they wanted help with, he says. “Most districts make surveys a really central piece of their reform efforts. We saw that and acted on that,” he added.

Feuer’s interest in education reform began as a high school student in California, where, as president of the California Association of Student Councils, he helped pass a bill to bring surveys to the state’s schools. But by his junior year at Yale last year, he realized the government solution “just wasn’t working,” he said. “The real solution was not a top-down law,” he added. “We decided we were going to try and build a product for school, and we realized a startup would be the best way of doing it.” In April 2012, at 21 years of age, he founded Panorama.

That mentality likely appeals to Zuckerberg, who has chosen to work outside of the government for altruistic projects like Internet.org and FWD.us. Both of those initiatives aim to work with governments, but not inside the bureaucracy.