In 1975, Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak took part in their first great collaboration, designing the Atari game Breakout by working four straight days and nights . It was an impressive feat of technical ability, to be sure, but it was an even more extraordinary display of concentration. The Steves of would-be Apple fame were so exhausted afterward that they both got mono.

Rather than succumb to our distraction machines, we can adapt and conquer them.

Writing at the New Yorker last month, Tim Wu made the provocative (and rather ironic) suggestion that Jobs and Wozniak might have failed in that same task today, because they would have been working on modern computers. “Today’s machines don’t just allow distraction; they promote it,” writes Wu. By making it simple to shift between so many tasks, new computers may also make it impossible to focus on a single one, he says: “In short: we have built a generation of ‘distraction machines’ that make great feats of concentrated effort harder instead of easier.”

You need not be a Luddite to appreciate Wu’s coinage. A MacBook does, at times, feel like a machine engineered to distract; its appeal isn’t just that you can run Gchat and TweetDeck and iTunes and Excel and 25 Firefox tabs at once, but that you can toggle among them merely by swiping four fingers upward on the track pad. So the question is: Would Steve Jobs have become Steve Jobs using a computer designed by Steve Jobs?

Image: Flickr user Mark Mathosian

On one hand, there’s plenty of scientific reason to fear that our “distraction machines” will corrupt human attention. In a 2009 study with 32 participants, a group of Stanford researchers tested whether multitaskers were truly better at handling multiple tasks at once. They set up a basic task-switching test: participants saw a cue (“letter” or “number”) followed by a letter-number pair (e.g. 2b), then decided based on the cue whether to classify the “2” (as even or odd) or the “b” (as vowel or consonant). The test measures how quickly people respond when the cue stays the same versus when it switches on the fly.

What the researchers found came as a major surprise at the time: people who were heavy media multitaskers took longer to switch gears than those who were light multitaskers. It looked like chronic multitaskers had trained their brains not to stay focused, says Clifford Nass of Stanford, a collaborator on that work. Their default brain setting had been switched to “distracted”–as if their distraction machines had turned them into distraction machines.

“There’s been a lot of talk of designing software that makes it difficult or impossible to multitask, but the truth is people won’t buy that software, so we have a real problem,” Nass tells Co.Design. “Heavy multitaskers are a larger and growing percentage of the population. If we don’t design for them we’re going to be in huge trouble.”