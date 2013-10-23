Starbucks Joins The Internet Of Things With Smart Fridges That Know When Milk Has Gone Bad

The fridges and coffeemakers at Starbucks are about to get a whole lot smarter. Within the next year, the coffee chain reportedly plans to connect its devices to the Internet of Things. Specifically, fridges will now tell employees when a carton of milk has gone bad, and cloud-based Clover coffeemakers will track what recipes customers prefer, and alert workers to the machine’s performance. The move is an attempt to improve productivity as well as customer service.