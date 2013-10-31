This Crazy Bike Light Helps You Avoid Bumps In The Road

It’s dangerous out there on the roads for cyclists, and especially if it’s dark. A pothole that could ruin your tire or send you flying could lurk anywhere. What could help illuminate the way is a new type of bike light system that can give the rider a better sense of the road’s contours.

The handlebar-mounted device, called Lumigrids, projects a blue grid onto the street. If the surface becomes uneven–maybe there’s a bump or a pothole–the grid becomes irregular too. You’d know you need to pay more attention or hold on tighter.





The idea was developed by a team at China’s Sichuan University and won a “best of the best” prize at the Red Dot Awards earlier in the summer. The submission says standard lamps “cast shadows on both concave and convex areas of the ground,” which can hinder the rider’s judgment of the road surface. In contrast, Lumigrids lets riders “intuitively understand the landforms ahead.”

Projecting a matrix on the road may lead to some funny looks from passersby. But then at least the system will raise riders’ visibility, and keep them safe. There’s no word on availability or pricing, but we’re hoping Lumigrids will be in stores soon.