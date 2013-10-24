An Angry Artist Gives The Government The Finger–A Giant Purple Finger

American citizens are not alone in having had enough of their politicians. They’re as angry as hell in the Czech Republic, too.

To show just how angry, sculptor David Cerny erected this 30-foot purple finger recently, and pointed it directly at the presidential palace. He’s protesting the prospect of Communists returning to power following upcoming elections. But, in a sense, he could be channeling anti-establishment feeling in a lot of places.

Check out the floating digit here:

Cerny’s earlier art appears throughout Prague, and much of it is acerbic. In the early 1990s, he painted a Soviet tank pink (and got arrested for it). More recently, he’s created work like “Entropa”–an unflattering map of the European Union (France is on strike, Belgium is a chocolate box, and so on).

Other work includes two men peeing in a pool shaped like the Czech Republic, and babies crawling up the side of a Communist-era TV tower. Cerny likes a strong image.