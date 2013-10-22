Want Free Amazon Shipping? Now You’ll Have To Pay $10 More

More reason to hop on the Amazon Prime train: For the first time in more than a decade, the world’s largest online retailer has upped the minimum order for free shipping to $35 from $25.

The announcement, made Tuesday, also notes that Amazon has expanded eligible products for Free Super Saver Shipping “by millions of items across all 40 product categories.”

The company didn’t give a reason for this change, but did use it as an opportunity to plug Amazon Prime, which includes free two-day shipping with no minimum purchase; access to Prime Instant Video, a streaming video library of more than 41,000 movies and TV episodes; and the option to borrow more than 350,000 books through the Kindle Owners’ Lending Library.