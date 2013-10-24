8 Big Lessons From 30 Years Of Breakthrough Consumer Innovation

Be careful. It’s contagious. The energy that emanates from someone doing (living) what they love may drive you to want to seek that “thing” out for yourself or, if you have already found it, to pursue it yet more relentlessly.

Shekhar Mitra found it and lives it. Formerly the SVP in charge of research and development for Proctor & Gamble’s Salon Professional and Prestige division, this PhD has been innovating professionally for more than 30 years, has more than 50 patents to his name, was instrumental in establishing P&G innovation hubs around the world, and is behind many of P&G’s most breakthrough consumer product innovations (from Crest Whitestrips to Aleve).

We are thrilled he agreed to be the first guest on our new “Outthinkers” video series. Watch the full 19-minute episode below, or pick out the clips that speak to you now. What you will see is a man so passionate about his work that he continues it into retirement.

Whether you’re looking to connect with work that speaks to you or for tangible, proven tools for driving breakthrough innovation, Mitra has answers. Here are the key takeaways:

Most innovation approaches I have heard about start by identifying a need–conducting some customer insight and finding a frustration. But Mitra doesn’t speak of needs. He spoke of inspiration and possibility when he shared the story of how his team developed Crest Whitestrips. Need and possibility are fundamentally different. Need emerges when you desire something but can’t get it. But how different an experience is it when something you didn’t know existed suddenly becomes possible? That seems a far stronger space to innovate.

Most technologists–as Mitra is–start with the technology and ask, “Where can this be useful?” But Mitra’s success has come from approaching innovation from the other way around: Start with the inspiration, then scour the world (or at least the company) to find technologies that might help us help customers realize the possibility. In developing Whitestrips, for example, Mitra’s team found useful technology in unexpected places (e.g., the Whitestrips team found useful knowledge from P&G’s laundry products and baby diapers). According to Mitra, the answer is to “empower the team to look for possibilities.”

If we want to cause change at scale, we will need stakeholder support. Why do it alone, even if we could? The key, says Mitra, is to focus on someone we all care about–the consumer. By starting with a vision of what you can do for them, you will naturally build enthusiastic support for what you are pursuing.