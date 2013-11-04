The Hyper-Focused Approach To Balancing Success In Work, Life, Everything

Editor’s Note: This video is featured on our list of the most valuable, blunt, and slightly unconventional business lessons of 2013. Click here to see the full list .

Professional slackliner Josh Greenwood knows acutely that without a sense of razor-sharp focus he wouldn’t achieve anything.

In fact, he’d fall to the ground.

And the professional athlete says the same level of discipline is required for success in all aspects of life.

Josh Greenwood

“You have to focus on where you are, and then you have to focus on where you want to go,” he says. “There’s so many things going on.”

“There’s something that can be learned about simplifying things and focusing on exactly what’s happening to you and exactly what you want to get out of what you’re doing.”

Check out the video above to learn more.