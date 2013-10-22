Engineering The Perfect Big-Data Bra

There’s nothing sexy about big data. Then again, for anyone who has ever spent time in a lingerie dressing room, there’s nothing sexy about bra shopping. That very experience of letting a stranger feel you up before spending hours half-naked trying on cup sizes that don’t generally translate to your body is what inspired Michelle Lam, cofounder of True&Co. , to reinvent the bra.“I looked at this bra and said ‘I wonder when the last time someone took a fresh look at the bra, and reinvented it,’” she says.

Brassieres, however, are complicated garments to manufacture. “It’s not like T-shirts,” Lam discovered after researching the field with cofounder Dan Dolgin, a boob-garment sales veteran who spent 17 years at Vanity Fair. “The more data you have, the smarter decisions you can make,” she added. Unfortunately, Lam had no data.

Creative director Nikki Dekker and Michelle Lam

In 2012, Lam and Dolgin founded True&Co., a shopping startup that uses algorithms to improve the bra-buying experience. Bra shoppers head to the site, where they first take a fit quiz to determine everything from shoulder-strap slippage to breast shape. (Are you shallow or full?) The site then suggests styles and sizes based on those answers. Up until now, shoppers would choose from popular brands like Calvin Klein and Natori. Then a box full of those selections shows up in the mail for the customer to try on and buy or send back, an experience much like that of eyeglass startup Warby Parker.

Starting today, True&Co. offers its own brand of data-engineered garments, the She Walks in Beauty (+ Light) collection, alongside traditional bra brands. With information collected from more than 200,000 women who have taken the fit quiz, in addition to their personal responses after the at-home try-on and purchasing process, Lam believes she has created a line of bras that have a “really good shot” of fitting. “It’s a collection true to our philosophy: There’s no one bra that fits all women,” Lam says.

Some critics argue that cold, hard technology alone can’t address age-old problems like quadriboob or collapsing cups. “My boobs don’t need an algorithm,” wrote Sindhya Valloppillil, a blogger at Open Source Fashion. “An algorithm cannot provide you with a better fit just as answering questions online cannot help you find the best pillow for your preferences. Some products need to be touched and tried on.”

Michelle Lam

Lam doesn’t (entirely) disagree with Valloppillil. “Big data is not the answer to everything,” she admits. “But the design process is not just a machine spitting out a spec.” In fact, she argues that her data-driven approach has broader applications than traditional bra-making. Brand names make their undergarments based on a fit-model process, where they craft, say, the perfect 34C based off of a model. That generally means that a certain type of woman is drawn to a certain brand of bra, and that only a few body types are served in the market.

By using information from hundreds of thousands of women, True&Co. has identified more than 6,000 distinct body types. The company’s in-house collection has attempted to create bras that cater to more of those breast genres.