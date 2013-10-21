Extreme Sports: Insane or Invaluable?

Perhaps you’ve always been afraid to go bungee jumping or s hark cage diving , or maybe you’ve never really enjoyed doing something out of your comfort zone. Well here’s a fun fact: research has shown that participating in extreme sports is actually good for your health and can improve a person’s overall quality of life.

You might be asking yourself how is this possible? It turns out that intense fear in such a concentrated and ultimately successful situation makes the experience constructive and enduringly meaningful. A wide range of positive motivations can come out of these daredevil activities including a deep sense of accomplishment, sense of belonging, acquiring a new skill, a huge adrenaline rush and a feeling of control.

It’s true that with any “extreme” action, there is going to be some fear over the outcome. I can admit I felt some fear when I went hang gliding over the forests and favelas of Rio de Janeiro, or even when I founded Peek, an online travel activities platform. But that fear was met with exhilaration and a thirst to solve a problem I’m passionate about, which made the decision to go “extreme” an easy one.

So next time you’re thrust in the face of fear, take a moment to ask yourself if the anxiety over the outcome is worth pushing through for an outcome that could ultimately be incredibly meaningful. Make the most of opportunities for growth and learning. Apply for that new position that’s opened up at work. Go rock climbing. Drive a racecar. Conquering your anxiety can be your extreme sport.

Ruzwana Bashir is the Creative Braintrust Tech Expert and Co-Founder & CEO of Peek.com