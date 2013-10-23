To Bring Power To 1.5 Billion Living Off The Grid, A Cell Phone-Enabled Mini Solar Panel

Alex Hornstein thinks small about a challenge that vexes roughly one-fifth of the world’s population: how to power your home if you live somewhere without access to electricity.

That somewhere includes Alibijaban, a Philippine island that sits eight minutes from the mainland by boat. The outpost’s roughly 300 households buy car batteries to power lights, charge phones, and run TVs, DVD players, and fans. Each week, residents carry or courier their batteries to San Andres, a town on the mainland with electricity, where they recharge them at a hardware store or welding shop.

Hornstein saw the setup firsthand during his residence a few years ago in Manila, where he and fellow inventor Shawn Frayne developed the Solar Pocket Factory, a coffee table-size machine that makes panels small enough to power pocket-size devices.

Alibijaban’s remoteness suggested a solution. “It led to this idea we call Tiny Pipes, which is making solar panels that are controllable over a cellular network,” says Hornstein, a 28-year-old MIT-trained engineer who since has relocated to Shenzhen, China. In early October, Hornstein, with the blessing of the Philippine utility Quezelco, began a trial that involves installing a 60-watt solar panel on the roofs of about 20 of Alibijaban’s homes. Hornstein has kitted out each of the panels with a card that connects to the cellular network. The unit represents what Hornstein calls “solar plus,” which he describes as “embedding smart things into panels.”

Photo courtesy of Alex Hornstein

With the panel on its roof, a household can draw power to its battery, which stores the charge. Customers rent the panel from Tiny Pipes and pay for the power they use. “People can pay us through a phone, and we unlock the panel for 24 hours or they set up a daily or weekly or monthly plan,” Hornstein says.

The deal stands to be a bargain for Alibijabans, who consume the energy equivalent of about one U.S. cent a day. Residents currently pay anywhere from $1.50 to $2 a week to charge batteries, in addition to incurring the expense and hassle of hauling them back and forth to the mainland. “The aim is to find an elegant way to produce energy for people who are using little energy,” says Hornstein.

Provided the panels can withstand typhoons–two of which of have struck the island since testing began, without dislodging the panels–Hornstein expects to expand Tiny Pipes to another 200 homes on Alibijaban and, starting in July, to 1,000 homes in Bacolod, a city of roughly a half million people in the country’s Negros Occidental province.