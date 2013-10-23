Want Your Kickstarter To Work? You Better Have A Good Story

In the last two years, we’ve launched two successful Kickstarter projects to fund rugged, urban, bicycle lights. It took a lot of research to get here: interviewing countless Kickstarter entrepreneurs, studying hundreds of Kickstarter projects, and making many mistakes along the way. Now we teach classes and coach other entrepreneurs on Kickstarter.

In the process, we’ve uncovered two myths many entrepreneurs have about crowdfunding. Last week we debunked the first myth we see in failed Kickstarter projects: “like Steve Jobs, I know what customers want.” The truth is that you are not Steve Jobs. You do not have his crystal ball of product development. You need to ask people what they want.

Now, let’s get to the second myth that leads to Kickstarter failure.

Myth: Once I get on Kickstarter, my product will sell itself.

Truth: A product without a story typically won’t sell.

The stats around Kickstarter are amazing but misleading. While over $800 million has been pledged, 56% of Kickstarter projects fail. Second in importance only to getting the product right is the story behind it. And you don’t need to be Steven Spielberg to tell a great product story. Here are three simple frameworks to help you.

The mistake most people make when sharing a product or idea is they start by telling what they’re making. “People don’t buy what you do; they buy why you do it,” says author Simon Sinek, in his top 20 TED Talk. He gives example of how Martin Luther King, Apple Computer, and the Wright Brothers got this right while their competition and predecessors got it wrong. The “why” is the core of the story, the raison d’etre. Yet, it’s not always easy to communicate your product’s big “why.”