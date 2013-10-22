Volkswagen’s New Campaign Likens Car Models to Dog Breeds

Forget long road trips with kids squabbling in the back seat. Only one car companion is reliably loving, appreciative, and adorable: your dog. The latest ad from Volkswagen makes this universal truth abundantly clear.

Image via the Volkswagen Site

Created by London-based agency adam&eveDDB, Volkswagen’s new clip, Woofwagen is a direct appeal to trip-happy dog-owners. The ad shows curious canines with their heads stuck out the windows of VWs and their tongues lolling in the wind. It’s part of a new campaign that lets you search for car models by dog breeds. Whether you are hauling a large family or speeding toward a midlife crisis, the Woofwagen site, will help you choose the dog (i.e car) that suits your lifestyle.

To read more about the art of filming our four-legged friends in automobiles, check out the Dogs in Cars series.