Volkswagen’s New Campaign Likens Car Models to Dog Breeds

Volkswagen's New Campaign Likens Car Models to Dog Breeds
By Jennifer Miller

Forget long road trips with kids squabbling in the back seat. Only one car companion is reliably loving, appreciative, and adorable: your dog. The latest ad from Volkswagen makes this universal truth abundantly clear.

Image via the Volkswagen Site

Created by London-based agency adam&eveDDB, Volkswagen’s new clip, Woofwagen is a direct appeal to trip-happy dog-owners. The ad shows curious canines with their heads stuck out the windows of VWs and their tongues lolling in the wind. It’s part of a new campaign that lets you search for car models by dog breeds. Whether you are hauling a large family or speeding toward a midlife crisis, the Woofwagen site, will help you choose the dog (i.e car) that suits your lifestyle.

To read more about the art of filming our four-legged friends in automobiles, check out the Dogs in Cars series.

