Inside SimCity’s Vision Of Tomorrow, Where You Can Build A Clean Tech Heaven Or A Drone-Filled Hell

In SimCity designer Stone Librande’s version of the semi-near future–somewhere between 2060 and 2080–there are no flying cars. There are no intelligent robots trolling the streets (besides the giant resource-draining robot that attacks periodically). Librande’s future is dominated by two kinds of cities: a utopian “green” city that comes up with the kinds of world-changing innovations often discussed here on Co.Exist, and a dirtier, more sinister city that’s run by a company called OmegaCo, which manufactures a mysterious and toxic technology that everyone loves.

Librande’s vision for the future is being realized as part of Cities of Tomorrow, an upcoming expansion pack for the recently rebooted city-building simulation.





In spite of a glitch-plagued launch earlier this year, the new SimCity is as addictive as all the past iterations of the long-running series. It’s still an urban planning aficionado’s dream that incorporates real-life technologies and trade-offs. There are solar power plants that take up too much space, and coal mining operations that make big bucks but sicken the Sims that live nearby.

The traditional game is rooted firmly in the present. But that’s not entirely the case with Cities of Tomorrow–an expansion pack inspired, according to Librande, by everything from Blade Runner to Elysium, a newer film where the rich live in a man-made space station and everyone else lives on a destroyed Earth. I recently met up with Librande to get a tour of Cities of Tomorrow, which features a sprawling, complex set of features that would take days to fully explore.

Librande first showed me the utopian green city, which is centered around a think tank called the Academy (reminiscent of Star Trek‘s Starfleet Academy). In the Academy city, most promising research happening today has come to life, built into giant mixed-use, self-sustaining “mega-towers” where people can work, shop, and eat. The mega-towers are connected by sky bridges and Maglev trains, so Sims never have to set foot on the street if they don’t want to.





The city is developed piecemeal, much like in real life. As “futurization” increases across the city, homes start to look less like ours today. But it happens in stages. First you start to see old houses get strange mechanical bolt-ons. Then, the old houses disappear altogether, turning into entirely new structures.

Among the technologies that can be used once they’re developed at the Academy: