Microsoft Wants Its Own Version Of Google Glass

Not content to be left behind to eat Google Glass ‘s digital dust, Microsoft is reportedly testing prototypes of its own Internet-connected eyewear. But will customers be interested in wearing them?

Microsoft is far from the only tech company exploring the burgeoning market for wearable devices, which includes products like Google Glass, the Samsung Galaxy Gear smartwatch, and the heavily rumored Apple iWatch, as well as various fitness and lifestyle-habits trackers like the Nike FuelBand and the Jawbone Up. But none of these devices, as well as countless others, has yet attracted serious consumer demand.

However, that’s not likely to stop any one of these companies from attempting to design the breakout mainstream hit in the wearables category, Microsoft among them. And Redmond isn’t limiting itself to eyewear: Its Nokia devices division has also filed some smartwatch patents.