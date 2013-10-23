Take An Eerie, Photoshopped Look At How Leonardo DiCaprio And Other Celebrities Will Age

Psychics are unreliable, but luckily there are other ways to see what the future looks like. Some people have their genes tested for what’s in store health-wise, while speculative fiction authors research history and science to predict where we’re headed as a society. For a realistic glimpse at any one person’s eventual visage, though, you’re probably going to need to consult with Photoshop.

Most stars work hard at keeping themselves well-preserved, but vitamins, exercise, and plastic surgery–the original Photoshop–can only do so much. Unless they opt to go full Joan Rivers, the winds of change eventually blow hard on even the most heavily pilates’d bodies. Now, a new series of doctored photos speculates on how some stars will look when they do hit their golden years.





The images were created by the skilled photoshoppers at Worth1000, an image manipulation site that holds contests to test its users’ Photoshop mettle–sometimes in relation to celebrities. Past efforts from the site have turned stars into renaissance masterpieces, and leading men into leading ladies. The latest batch of photos, however, simply show how folks like Leonardo DiCaprio and Miley Cyrus might fare as senior citizens. (Amazingly, for Leo; not so amazingly, for Miley.)

“Fountain of Age” is a contest that Worth1000 holds every year, but this time around, they’ve produced some of the most convincing aging since Merrill Edge let us all age ourselves last year. No crystal ball required.

