Growth Hack Your Way To Success, Like Facebook, Twitter, And LinkedIn Did

As the world prepares for Twitter’s potential IPO , many startups, founders, and investors are looking to Twitter to understand parallels to other Silicon Valley successes and want to know how it got here and what the growth potential is going forward. How did Twitter grow from a small 140-character posting service to a tech giant with more than 200 million users? Can it grow all the way to a billion users like Facebook ? Can Twitter grow its revenues and international business as fast as LinkedIn ? What metrics can we look to that help us understand its user growth potential?

The truth is that the desired growth metrics can be found directly in the financial statements of each of these companies and are common across them for a very good reason. These are the metrics of “growth hacking,” a product and marketing discipline born in Silicon Valley that is at the root of all of these success stories.

The metrics of growth focus intensely on customer engagement–what attracts customers, what keeps them engaged and active, and what gets them to invite their friends.

Growth hacking is a term often used in Silicon Valley to explain the merging of engineering, product management, and marketing into a focused effort aimed at growing a company’s user base organically. It is an iterative process of creative engineering, data analysis, and testing of product features to create experiences that are highly engaging and naturally viral.

If you’ve ever found yourself drawn into a new service because you were tagged in a photo (Facebook), forwarded a viral video (YouTube), were invited by a work colleague (LinkedIn), read a tweet on another website (Twitter), or invited others to receive free storage (Dropbox), you have likely been on the receiving end of a growth initiative. Growth teams comprised of engineers and data scientists are relentless in their pursuit of customer delight, largely because the benchmark metrics that define success are so high. It’s not enough to just build a product and hope it grows–growth teams understand you have to engineer growth into the product directly.

The metrics of growth focus intensely on customer engagement–what attracts customers, what keeps them engaged and active, and what gets them to invite their friends. The best Silicon Valley companies set the bar high on these metrics, opting for Monthly Active Users (MAU) and Daily Active Users (DAU) over more passive measurements like app downloads or page views. When growth teams succeed at creating the right experiences, marketing dollars are rarely needed to build a large global customer base. It simply grows itself and can quickly build into a new media or retail powerhouse.

One only need examine the user metrics of Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn to see how growth hacking has helped build these services. Facebook’s global mobile daily active user count hit 469 million in the second quarter of this year, a 10.4% increase in one quarter. That’s 469 million people checking their phones every day, often multiple times, and over 33% of their 1 billion user base. Facebook’s ratio of daily users to total users, a favorite growth hacking indicator, is highly engaged. Twitter’s S-1 describes a similar highly engaged audience, with 100 million daily active users on a base of 218.3 million monthly active users (as of June 2013) and 75% of their daily users checking from mobile devices. LinkedIn’s 238 million-user base has only begun to grow internationally, and its content keeps users highly engaged and revenues growing 37% annually.

These are the kinds of customer engagement metrics that growth hacking teams define as success, and they are now adopted by management and Wall Street as key performance indicators. What’s most impressive in all of these cases is that the direct marketing cost to acquire every one of these users has been negligible and in most cases zero. This is the era of growth hacking.