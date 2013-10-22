BlackBerry’s BBM App Was Downloaded 5 Million Times In 8 Hours

BlackBerry only just released its BBM messaging app for iOS and Android users, but it seems the company has struck a chord: The app saw 5 million downloads inside just the first eight hours of availability. This number could be even higher , as the 5 million figure relates to activations only.

Well done, BlackBerry–you’ve found something that at least 5 million people around the world are seemingly desperate for! That said, it’s not much of a victory. The company should have made this move ages ago, when it was clear that it was never going to win serious ground in the iPhone era of smartphone design. Plus, even if the company monetized BBM cleverly, it would be unlikely to make enough money to save the company. And for smartphones users, an alternative instant messaging system is just a click away.