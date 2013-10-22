Instagram Is Coming To Windows Phone, Says Kevin Systrom

Windows Phone users will be pleased to know that Instagram is on its way . No details were available, other than the fact that Windows Phone users will be able to join the fun in the next few weeks. Was the procrastination down to Facebook who, as Instagram’s parent company , had to give the thumbs-up to use its resources on building a version for a third, less popular OS?

The news was revealed by Instagram founder Kevin Systrom at the Nokia World event in Abu Dhabi this morning, where a tablet and a couple of Lumia phablets were unveiled to the world–Nokia’s first product launch since its handset division was bought by Microsoft last month.

“Our ultimate goal is to bring Instagram to everyone who wants to use it,” said the Instagram founder. “We’re looking forward to watching the Windows Phone community use Instagram to capture and share beautiful moments in the coming weeks.”