Nokia Unveils Its Largest Windows Devices Yet

As suspected, Nokia launched a new (huge) phablet device at its Nokia World event this morning. The Lumia 1520 has a six-inch, 1080p screen with a 20-megapixel PureView camera on the rear with a dual flash. Technically the 1520 is the first 6-inch device running Windows Phone 8, but it costs $750, so Nokia also released the Lumia 1320, a mid-range device with only a 5-megapixel camera, dual core CPU, and a 720p display. It costs about $339.

Alongside the giant flagship Windows Phone handset Nokia also released, at long last, a tablet. The Lumia 2520 is a serious companion for the Microsoft Surface. Its 10-inch display is covered with Gorilla Glass 2, and it’s said to be bright enough to be readable outdoors. On the back is a nearly 7-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel unit on the front is for video conferencing. The unit is priced at $499, which is right alongside Apple’s entry-level pricing for the iPad, though the Power Keyboard accessory, which can also charge the tablet, is another $150.

These are bold moves from Nokia, and they may be the last the company gets to make before its smartphone division is gobbled up by Microsoft. The big question is: Can Microsoft use Nokia’s innovations to make itself more successful?