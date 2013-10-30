The Mad Guide To Influencing People

Certainly not its writers and artists, who did their best to mine only the lowest depths of humor and were, frankly, mortified to learn the likes of Roseanne Barr, Penn Jillette, Ice-T, and Ken Burns–Ken Burns?–became wildly successful despite reading Mad growing up.

That is, until they realized they could make money from the deal–and Inside Mad was born.





Hoping once again to dupe the throngs of gullible consumers of last year’s bestselling 60th anniversary edition, Inside Mad–released Oct. 29 by Time Home Entertainment and Mad Magazine –features essays from 17 celebrities on what Mad meant to them, alongside corresponding spoofs chosen by Mad editorial staff (see slide show). In addition, longtime Mad contributors picked their own favorites.

It also includes a never-before-seen spoof of all of Judd Apatow’s movies, because it was the only way they could get him to write a forward to the book.

“Inside Mad is the first time that we’ve really creaked open the garbage chute and shown how the comedy sausage is made,” says Mad (and Inside Mad) editor John Ficarra. “The small percentage of Mad fans who aren’t totally repulsed by what they read will really, really enjoy the book!”