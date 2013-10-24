May These 4 Digital Marketing Forces Be With You

In fact, we shouldn’t even look at change as a transition. Rather, we need to find ways to embrace change as a catalyst for growth. Four forces are key drivers of change in the digital world. Embracing them is key to our success as businesses, and key to our ability to compete as brands. Let’s explore them.

Contextual technology and seamless, always-on interactions are paving the way to a brave-new world of real-life digital experiences, where “real” and “digital” are one. The very notion of digital context is quite dramatically disrupting the landscape. KPCB’s Internet Trends 2013 reports that growth in time spent on Internet and mobile marketing is outpacing ad spend in those same channels (as seen below).





KPCB identifies a potential $20 billion opportunity from that gap alone. Interestingly, contextual channels, led by mobile, are the only ones concerned. What is really happening? “Multi-context” experiences are disrupting digital advertising and targeting must evolve. As mobile usage grows exponentially, connected devices are truly challenging advertisers to understand how and when to connect with consumers.

Create contexts our consumers can opt into or even live within.

Key to embracing experience as force of change is the need to create contexts our consumers can opt into or even live within. A few forward-looking trends (below) point to a future where personal data drives deep experiential value, and seamlessness is an expectation.





Handshake, a personal data marketplace, is an early believer in an open, permission-based model for monetizing personal data. iBeacon, a new technology most recently explored by the MLB at CitiField Stadium, has the power to bring micro-location and location-based digital experiences to a new level.

Our world will be digitally remastered.

Also key is the notion that there are growing amounts of digital information that come to augment and improve our real-life experiences. Very soon, this information will be vital to us. Our world will be digitally remastered. Consumers will come to fully expect the virtual within the physical in a variety of ways illustrated below.