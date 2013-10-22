TP Your House With Cheetos And Google Maps

At some point, Halloween goes from “day you get a bunch of free candy” to “night you cause a little bit of trouble with your fellow teenagers” to “night you go to parties dressed as something ridiculous and/or topical.” (Anyone got a healthcare.gov costume figured out?) But even if your idea of Halloween mostly involves watching something not-to-scary on television and pretending that you’re not home so you don’t have to give neighborhood children any of your precious, precious candy, you may have some affection left for the Halloween tradition of TP’ing the yard of your high school crush/least favorite gym teacher/whoever.