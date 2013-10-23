Can The Campaign To Stop Killer Robots Save Us From Weapons That Kill On Their Own?

Today’s military drones are controversial enough. But at the very least a human is still at the helm–even if in an office far away–and is deciding about when and who to target in attacks. In the future, as autonomous weapons technology advances, it may be compassion-free “killer robots” rather than people making these life-or-death decisions.

A growing number of humans rights activists, ethicists, and technologists who fear this emerging threat are visiting the United Nations this week to call for an international agreement to ban the development and use of fully autonomous weapons technology, in the same way that other tools and tactics of war are banned, such as chemical weapons or anti-personnel landmines.

“If these weapons move forward, it will transform the face of war forever,” says Nobel Peace Prize winner Jody Williams, a founding member of the “Campaign To Stop Killer Robots,” an international coalition formed this April. “At some point in time, today’s drones may be like the ‘Model T’ of autonomous weaponry,” she says. (Williams won the 1997 Nobel for her activism to push for the landmine ban.)

Weapons that “select and engage targets” on their own do not exist yet (well, except maybe to kill jellyfish), and they could be decades from being realized or reliable.

The list of challenges in developing them is enormous, says Noel Sharkey, an Irish computer scientist who is chair of the International Committee for Robot Arms Control. They range from the purely technological–computer vision is barely good enough to distinguish between a lion and a car today, he notes–to ones that involve fundamental ethical, legal, and humanitarian questions. A teenage insurgent might not look very different than a child playing with a toy, and it’s hard to imagine a machine substituting for human judgment in conducting the “proportionality test” demanded by the rules of war–whether the civilian risks outweigh the military advantage of an attack.

“What would surrender look like?” Sharkey asks.

Despite these obstacles, militaries around the world, such as China, Israel, Russia, and especially the U.S., are enthusiastic about developing and adopting technologies that help take humans “out of the loop” of combat scenarios, often citing the potential to save soldiers’ lives. Without preventative action, to Williams, the writing is on the wall.