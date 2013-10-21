This Just Might Be The Apple IWatch Of Your Dreams

Though tomorrow’s Apple event is shrouded by the usual air of mystery, there will almost definitely be news about a new iPad. The future is less certain for iWatch hopefuls, but in the meantime you can check out this incredibly slick-looking faux mockup of an Apple smartwatch by Berlin-based engineer Thomas Bogner, who posted his concept to Dribbble earlier today.
Bogner, a Nike FuelBand owner, calls his mockup “the bastard child of a Fuel Band [sic] and an iPhone.”
Though neither Bogner nor his design have anything to do with Apple, his mockup, whose display features both vertical and horizontal scrolling, evokes some of that glossy, sell-worthy sheen Apple would need to pull off to convince as-yet skeptical consumers that smartwatches are the new smartphones.