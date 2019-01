The New York Times‘ resident gadgets geek, David Pogue , is moving on to spearhead a new consumer-tech media property for Yahoo , according to a blog post .

Pogue, who spent 13 years at the Times chronicling the major gadgets, apps, and technology of the past decade, from the first iPhone to Google Glass, will oversee what Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer says will be a “major expansion of consumer tech coverage” that will include blog posts, columns, and videos.