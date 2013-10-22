How to design products without being a product designer

Sometimes the biggest ideas are the simplest. Just ask Jose Sanchez, founder and CEO of ele , who just wanted a car mount for his iPhone that would stick.

Jose Sanchez

After three years of research, the 25-year-old Chicago resident landed on a design that uses sticky pads made of a material he describes as a tougher and stickier version of kids’ toys found in 25-cent machines at supermarkets. Now eleMount has raised more than $225,000 on Kickstarter–far exceeding his $10,000 goal–and gotten the attention of Brookstone, OtterBox, and several airlines that want to use the mounts to give flight attendants a high-tech way to take passengers’ orders from their concession carts. Here, in his own words, is how it all came together.

I’ve been looking for a car mount, like a legitimately nice car mount that actually works, for more than a couple of years now. All the mounts currently on the market have one of two designs: They use a clamp or twist and lock design. They’re pretty generic. They’re ugly, bulky, and plastic. So I decided to create something myself. I kind of based this off Apple products–they just pretty much work how you expect them to. That has been my philosophy.

I graduated from the University of Illinois three years ago, but my major was actually not in product design. I majored in business communications, but I’ve been obsessed with doing this for years. One of my high school friends does CAD design. I drew the mount design myself and he created a 3-D model of it.

The eleMount

I’m really inspired by [Senior VP of Design at Apple] Sir Jonathan Ive. I was reading an article on him that said he only incorporates things that need to be in a design. If it doesn’t serve a purpose, he gets rid of it. When I set out to do this, I said I’d only do what’s absolutely necessary in terms of design.

For one of the videos on my Kickstarter page, I put the mount on the outside of a car and drove with it on the highway. I got up to 80 mph and then made it back home and the mount never fell off.

Then two days after I started the Kickstarter page, a private pilot saw the page and called me. He said he uses iPads for navigation all the time on planes and wanted to test out my mount. I went to meet him at a private airport in a suburb outside of Chicago.