This Map Shows What Every Country Leads The World In And It’s Not Entirely Flattering

Sometimes you just have to take your victories wherever you can get them. A new map tracks the crowning achievements of each country around the world, even though in many instances the honor is dubious.





Created by the folks at webcomic hub Doghouse Diaries, What Each Country Leads the World In is a compendium of instances in which one can be both a winner and a loser simultaneously. See for example, Spain, which takes the top slot in cocaine use, and Australia, which has more deadly animals and melanoma than any place else in the world. Now that we know Mongolia leads the globe in velociraptor bones, Co.Create will never look at that country the same way again.

Have a closer look in the slides above, and let us know which stats surprised you in the comments.