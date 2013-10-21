Apple’s Product Placement Guru Heads For Jawbone

After two decades of overseeing the placement of Apple products center-stage in film and TV, Suzanne Lindbergh is headed to Jawbone. The Worldwide Director of Buzz Marketing, to state her full title, created the post herself in 1994, so Apple’s dominance in product placement –it won Brandcameo’s overall category in the 2012 awards before being ousted from the top spot by Mercedes a year later –can be credited to Lindbergh.

“I am incredibly excited to head to jawbone to begin work on entertainment industry collaborations for Jawbone and their incredible products,” Lindbergh said in an email to TechCrunch. “Excited to be part of a team who are defining the future of wearable technology and audio devices.”

Unlike other brands, which pay for the pleasure of being a part of celluloid history, Apple doles out free devices. According to Curb Your Enthusiasm producer Gavin

Polone, “Apple won’t pay to have their products featured, but they are more than willing to hand out an endless amount of computers, iPads, and iPhones. It’s kind of a graft situation.”