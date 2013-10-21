Nokia’s Lumia Phablet Leaks Ahead Of Tomorrow’s Event

Two of the big products Nokia plans to announce at its product-led media event tomorrow have leaked online . The Lumia 1520, a 6-inch screened “phablet” is likely to be one of the last big plays Nokia makes in the Lumia line, pending finalization of Microsoft’s acquisition of the company’s smartphone sector. It’s a beast of a device, priced at the Chinese equivalent of about $820, with a 1080p screen, Snapdragon 800 CPU, and a 20-megapixel PureView camera. Nokia is evidently chasing after the same kind of market that Samsung is doing well with its sprawling Galaxy line.





The other product is called the Guru, and it’s said to be an MP3 player. But it could also be a smartphone headset companion. The small hole on the side could be a microphone, and Nokia has made similar Bluetooth headsets before. And, yes…it does look a lot like an iPod Shuffle.

The timing of Nokia’s event tomorrow is unfortunate for the company because Apple plans to make its own big announcements at an even bigger press event, just a few hours later and thus casting a shadow over Nokia’s news.