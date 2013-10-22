“Tiny Games” Promises A Game For Every Occasion And Every Location

A game for every occasion is the premise behind Tiny Games–a mobile app that reinvents the Victorian parlor game while challenging current gaming convention with its promise of fun social games for users to play when they’re out and about in the real world.

The app, launched in the App Store this week by London-based game design studio Hide & Seek, comprises hundreds of games–250 have been developed so far, with more to come–each optimized by location, number of players, and players’ mood.





“Fire up the app and indicate where you are, who you’re with, and answer a few questions about how you are feeling and you receive recommendations linked to your specific location,” says Hide & Seek founding director Alex Fleetwood.

Some require players to have access to certain real world props–knives, forks, and spoons if you’re standing in the kitchen, for example–while some simply provide the user with a game idea.

Others, meanwhile, require a spinner, timer, shape, or random word generator–all of which are available within the app. All, however, are simple and quick, he adds: “It’s all about bringing the ease of access we’ve grown familiar with in the digital world to real world play.”

The idea for Tiny Games came from the six-year-old game studio’s founding principle: “inventing new kinds of play.”

Hide & Seek’s aim is to challenge the conventional definition of video games and the notion that they should be all about escaping into a fantasy world. And its work since launch was revolved around how, as gaming grows more mainstream and players more sophisticated and diverse, game culture impacts on the real world.