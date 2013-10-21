Google Autocompletes The World’s Opinion Of Women–And It’s Not Pretty

Here’s one easy way to determine how rampant sexism is across the globe: run a Google search. To prove that masses of Internet users have worrying opinions on what women should–or cannot–do, the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) tested the search engine’s autocomplete feature. Type in the words “women” and “shouldn’t” or “women” and “cannot,” and you’ll get a litany of despicable options: drive, vote, speak in church, box, have rights…you get the point (interestingly, here in the U.S., when you type in “men shouldn’t,” you get a more innocuous list: wear flip-flops, wear shorts, marry).