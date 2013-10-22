Fabulous Photos of Female Farmers Show Agriculture Changing–One Woman At A Time

Chances are you called up a rugged type, in blue jeans and a hat, possibly with some sort of tool in his hand. To Iowa resident Marji Guyler-Alaniz, the concerning part of this instinctive image is the pronoun: “his.”

For a long time, Guyler-Alaniz has been just as guilty of making inherent gender assumptions as the rest of us. “I worked for 11 years in agriculture. You never saw images of women,” she says. “It was completely shocking to me that it never hit me before.”

Carolyn Scherf of “A Bird of Courage” farm in Iowa. Credit: FarmHer

She fully realized the problem this past February, all thanks to a Super Bowl commercial. Guyler-Alaniz had recently left a decade-long career working for an agribusiness giant and was one of millions of viewers who saw a moving Dodge Ram ad featuring a narrator who extolled the virtuous farmer alongside a powerful slide show of images. There were barely any women shown in it–a fact that generated coverage in the Des Moines Register and called her attention to the gender stereotypes inherent in the ad. “It was an eye-opening thing for me,” Guyler-Alaniz says.

A photographer by training, Guyler-Alaniz has been on a mission ever since to make sure that images of farmers are more reflective of the face of farming today. Guyler-Alaniz’s website “FarmHer” now features about two dozen photo sets each featuring a woman farmer at work.

Her work is important because women actually are becoming a major voice in agriculture–especially at smaller-scale family and organic farms. Since the early 1980s, the number of women-operated farms has doubled, and females are now the most rapidly growing demographic segment in the industry. They make up about 30% of U.S. farmers today, Modern Farmer notes.

Goma Bastola at Global Greens Farm in West Des Moines. Credit: FarmHer

Most of the two dozen women Guyler-Alaniz has documented so far are in and around Iowa, but as more people have started to hear about the project, she has been getting invitations to bring her camera to farms around the country and even around the world.