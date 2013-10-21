6 Quick Lessons From The School Lunch Line For Pleasing Picky Customers

I’ve been visiting school cafeterias lately and talking with food service directors for a longer project I’m doing on school meals. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has tightened up nutrition standards for school lunches and breakfasts, and while–in theory–that’s a good thing in an era of high childhood obesity rates, healthy food won’t help if the kids don’t eat it. So now school nutritionists are faced with a thankless task millions of parents have failed at: getting kids to eat broccoli. And spinach. And kale. And other green things.

Some districts are successful at rolling out healthier menus, even if your average child would prefer to eat chicken nuggets three times a day. In the process, they’ve figured out ways to win over picky customers that any business can learn from.

1. Involve them into the process.

The St. Paul, Minnesota, schools have parent advisory councils that work with nutritionists on new recipes. This particularly helps as St. Paul introduces ethnic dishes to the menu; Hmong Beef Fried Rice is a staple, created with input from Hmong families. A growing number of schools have gardens, created with the hope that a kid who tends an arugula plant is more likely to try it. Whatever you’re rolling out, you can ask for customer feedback along the way, and invite people to play with prototypes.

2. Give a nod to what they know.

At the Salem County Career and Technical High School in New Jersey, the menu features chicken nuggets, but they’re made with whole grains, and the bun on the Sloppy Joes is whole grain, too. “They haven’t said a word,” the food service director tells me about his students. Even pizza can have a whole grain crust, low-fat cheese, low-sodium sauce and ideally veggies piled up on top. If you’re introducing a new product, you can try to keep a few features the same from older versions so people still feel comfortable. A mix of old and new is sometimes easier to swallow than just new.

3. Free samples never hurt.