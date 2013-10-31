One Filmmaker’s Life Lessons From Really, Really, Really Old People

In an age when you can reliably network with just about anyone, anywhere in the world, Hunter Weeks made the connection of a lifetime very much offline. It was at an old folks’ home in Great Falls, Montana.

A director and producer of documentaries, Weeks had just wrapped his fourth film Ride the Divide, about the world’s most difficult mountain-bike race, and was working at a creative agency part time until the next burst of inspiration came along. Gathering information for a retrospective of the state’s denizens, Weeks came across an article about Walter Breuning. At age 113, Breuning “wasn’t just oldest person in Montana,” Weeks says, still shaking his head in disbelief, “He turned out to be the oldest man in the world. I was hoping he was still alive.”

Weeks hurried to make the three-hour drive to make Breuning’s acquaintance because the elder gentleman is part of an elite group of individuals known as supercentenarians, that is, people born in the 19th and early 20th century. The Gerontology Research Group estimates there are fewer than 400 people alive in the world today who are older than 110. Less than 10 of those were born in or before 1899.

When Weeks sat down with Breuning, he discovered that the 113-year-old not only was willing to chat, but that he could easily recall events that happened a century ago. “I was drawn into the stories he told and how with it he was at that age,” recalls Weeks. The conversation stuck with Weeks long after he drove back home. “I kept thinking back to that moment of spending time with this guy connected to the 1800s. He had really neat ideas about politics and living life right, those important basic things we kind of know, but when you hear it from someone around that long it hits you a little differently.”

We as a society are looking at age in a very ‘old fashioned’ way. They didn’t overthink it. They just said, ‘What can I do today to make this day special?’

In the days following, Weeks told several friends about his encounter. One person in particular pushed Weeks to stop talking and get to work. “We were falling in love and we talked about our lives and what we were going to do,” Weeks explains. His wife-to-be Sarah Hall provided the confidence and the encouragement to go out and find more supercentenarians and collect their experiences into a documentary.

“It’s always interesting how the next one happens,” Weeks says of the way he gets the inspiration for each project. His relationship with Hall also inspired the way he would capture the experience in the film. As the couple discussed their personal values and ways they would like to live their lives in partnership, Weeks says, “The story incorporates our life and coming together and juxtaposes it with their end of life.”