New York’s Newest Skyscraper Is 32 Floors Of Prefab Apartments That Click Together

Imagine a future in which cities are no longer grown from the ground up with poured concrete. Factories spit out bathrooms, kitchens, and whole apartment floors to be stacked and sealed into dazzling towers. Faster, more environmentally efficient, and affordable housing is a given, and megacities more closely resemble tightly assembled airplane engines than accidents of density and sprawl.

Nowhere is this scenario more promising than in Brooklyn’s Navy Yard, an industrial park where one factory is churning out extremely precise, 450- to 950-square-foot apartments that will click and seal together to form the largest modular high-rise building in the world. At 32 stories of stacked modular apartments, developer Forest City Ratner’s “B2” building will surpass in height the 24-story student dorm erected in Wolverhampton, England, in 2009, then hailed as the tallest modular building of its kind. This past month, Co.Exist got a look inside at the reportedly faster and more efficient building process that could shape the cities we live in for years to come.

Apartment Rendering

Inside Building 293, a massive, cadet blue shipping container of a warehouse, teams of 10 to 15 union workers are prefabricating one floor at a time. When completed, a finished module will include a kitchen stocked with new appliances and a full bathroom. In fact, the only unfinished elements after the “mods” are trucked two miles over to Dean Street will be the plumbing connections, which plumbers can simply snap together from a kit packed inside the walls. Everything else, including hallways, stairs, and five phases of modular construction from the inside out to the façade, will be done at the factory.

Modular assembly is often compared to the kind of line assembly popularized by Henry Ford’s T-Birds, but B2 is actually being constructed by a different process altogether. Instead of individual workers putting together piecemeal parts, FCS Modular and its Swedish partner Skanska decided on using a system called “group technology workcells,” in which multidisciplinary groups of cross-trained tradesmen work on different parts of the floor simultaneously. It’s the same way airplane engines are constructed, Roger Krulak, a senior vice president at Forest City Ratner (FCR), explains.

“A bathroom, for example, takes a lot longer to do than a living room. So if you tried to build them in a line, every time you had something like a kitchen come by, it would slow down,” Krulak says.

Completed Project Rendering

Because of innovations like these, FCR claims to have “cracked the code” to modular building on a new scale. The company says that B2 will be built in 18 months, or two-thirds the time it would take for conventional construction. Stacking the mods onsite, like one might build a Lego tower, will happen on a speedy rolling basis: As metal chassis come into the factory, finished mods go out by truck, and are lowered behind the Barclays Center onto the new structure by crane. The group has also pledged that its prefab process will save money and reduce the construction waste that occurs when building from the ground up by 70% to 90%.

Ashley Cotton, another FCR executive, then repeated a mantra I would hear multiple times before the tour was over, and from several of New York City’s modular pioneers not involved in the B2 project: “It’s not product innovation,” she said. “It’s process innovation.”