Building A Console From the Ground Up, PlayStation’s Top Priority Was To Make Gaming More Social

Before there was a FarmVille or Words With Friends, gaming socially meant two people in a basement playing on a split screen–perhaps on two TVs, side by side, depending on how old-school they were. Since then, video games have come a long way to connect players emotionally and socially with each other. The Internet, for example, opened up the doors to massive multiplayer games that can span thousands of people. For its next-generation console, PlayStation has put social front and center in an effort to “celebritize the gamer.”

John Koller, PlayStation’s vice president of marketing for home consoles and handheld platforms, said social was at the top of the company’s priority list when designing a console from the ground up.

The goal is to build a vibrant, thriving community that interacts constantly.

“I think the sky’s the limit in terms of how developers and the architecture we’ve put in place in PlayStation 4 can achieve certain social ends,” he told Fast Company. “The goal is to build a vibrant, thriving community that interacts constantly.”





Take for example its DualShock controllers. A hallmark of PlayStation gaming, the vibrating feedback gives gamers a more visceral experience. In its evolution, the new DualShock 4 sports a share button next to the directional pad.

The emphasis on social is also evident with the console’s embedded services, including Facebook, Ustream, and most notably Twitch, a gaming-focused live-streaming service. Twitch, an offshoot of Justin.tv, is expected to penetrate more than half of American households with integration in the new PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles launching next month, said Matthew DiPietro, Twitch’s vice president of marketing and communications.

“The demand and desire on the part of the gamer is clearly there. What we wanted to do was remove all of those technological barriers,” he said. Traditionally, broadcasting live game play has been what Koller considers a “janky” experience that involved a capture card, third-party software, a PC hooked up to the game console, and a lot of know-how. By removing all of that friction and building live streaming into the PlayStation 4 on a system architecture level, it’s banking on Twitch–and to a lesser degree Ustream, which has a broader focus–to engage gamers, help them discover new experiences and titles, explore commerce opportunities with downloadable content packs–and most importantly, celebrate the gamer, Koller notes.

“The overarching strategy is around celebritizing the gamer,” he said. “We think it’s really important to personalize who they are and how they play and grab the emotion they have.”