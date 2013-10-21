Freaky-Friday Your Twitter Feed With an App That Mixes Up Who Says What

Sometimes, the predictable nature of certain Facebook friends’ online activity can be a bit of a drag . If Gary mentions his exercise routine one more time, for instance, you might just exercise your right to permanently remove him from your sight lines. Since Gary probably will never change, though, maybe the thing to do is change Gary–by swapping his statuses with somebody else’s.

FriendFlop is a new browser extension for Chrome that scrambles the identities of the people in your Facebook and Twitter feeds, making people say things that they would never say, awesomely.









The extension works by randomly swapping the names and avatars of those in your social media circles. The arbitrary factor means a shortage of seriously divergent swaps–like, say, a trade between Sarah Palin and Megan Amram. On the whole, though, using FriendFlop pretty much guarantees more hilariously out-of-character juxtapositions than your average body-switching movie.