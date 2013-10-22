See Your Favorite Fashion Logos Remade With The Contorted Bodies of Each Brand’s Founder

Messing with the logos of established brands has proved a fun way to reveal harsh truth , hidden messages , and surprising similarities . A new set of tweaked fashion logos, though, turns the tables on the founders by making them represent their brands physically.





Created by artist Mike Frederiqo, the new series of logos features caricatures of the founders of brands such as Marc Jacobs and Louis Vuitton contorted to reenact their logos. The artist was careful to choose well-known brands with highly recognizable leaders like (Vogue editor) Anna Wintour and Coco Chanel for the project. While it seems insane that noted vampire Karl Lagerfeld isn’t included here, it makes sense because, well, do you know what the Lagerfeld logo looks like? (Exactly.)

These logo recreations go a long way toward proving that you indeed are the brand you represent. Have a look through more in the slides above.

H/t to High Snobiety