Lenovo Confirms Its First Android-Based Laptop

Its rivals HP and Acer might be going all out with Chromebooks , but Lenovo, the world’s top PC vendor, has officially announced the IdeaPad A10, its first laptop that ships with Android 4.2.





The A10 will come with a 10.1-inch HD display, a 1.6 GHz quad-core Cortex A9 processor, 2 GB RAM, 32 GB of on-board storage, a 0.3 megapixel webcam, and an estimated nine hours of battery life.

Lenovo has also customized the Android interface to include an app launcher, a status bar with handy Wi-Fi, battery and clock notifications, and a task bar, according to a manual on Lenovo’s website. And while you can’t “undock” the display from the keyboard like the Asus Transformer Prime, you can flip the screen around into a “stand mode.”

Making an Android-based laptop is an interesting move for Lenovo adm slumping PC sales, which have now fallen for six quarters in a row and hit a five-year low in the July-to-September period. That said, Lenovo has plenty of experience with Android. After all, its sales of tablets and smartphones overtook its PC sales in its last quarter.

Will you buy an Android-based laptop over a Chromebook? Tell us in the comments.