Why WordPress Gobbled Up This Scrappy iCloud Alternative

Matt Mullenweg thinks mobile blogging is too damn slow. It’s not so much the clunky touchscreen input of devices like the iPhone and Nexus 4 that bothers the 29-year-old WordPress co-creator and founder of Automattic, the company that officially oversees the open source blogging platform. Rather, it’s the dreadfully inefficient fashion in which content–all those posts, pages, and user comments–is synced up across devices. Earlier this year the company acquired a tiny startup to help solve this problem, and now the company finds itself competing squarely with Apple and Google.

You’ve probably never heard of Simperium. That is, unless you’re a developer who’s found yourself in need of a easy-to-implement content-syncing solution that isn’t called iCloud. There’s even a chance you’ve unknowingly used it. The most likely place would be Simplenote, the barebones note-taking app created by Fred Cheng and Mike Johnston in 2008. It was in the process of building Simplenote that Cheng and Johnston built a rudimentary content-syncing engine that eventually grew into something worthy of selling to other developers. They decided to call it Simperium. And it’s the main reason Automattic bought out Cheng and Johnston in January.

“Part of the generalized problem that we were solving was taking your WordPress blog and synchronizing the content so you have it perhaps available offline, but I think most importantly available instantly,” says Mullenweg. “On mobile phones people are especially sensitive to latency. We took a very thorough look at the marketplace and Simperium just stood out head and shoulders above everything else out there, as being a technology that we could really build on.”

When you load up the backend of a WordPress-powered site from one of Automattic’s tablet or smartphone apps, it’s easy to take the experience for granted. As expected, you’re shown a list of the most recent posts in the database. The problem is that to retrieve that content, the app is relying on technology that was designed over a decade ago when blogging was just coming into existence. The XML-RPC protocol is an excellent way to transfer data via HTTP on desktops over high-speed connections, but it wasn’t built with today’s smartphones and cellular data connections in mind.

“When we connect our mobile apps to your WordPress blog, what we do is make hundreds and hundreds of API calls over XML-RPC to get a very small subset of your content,” explains Mullenweg. “It’s very powerful. But it’s not very succinct.”

Simperium is different. In an app like Simplenote, the user might have thousands of notes synched across multiple devices. The synchronization engine skips the roundabout methodology behind something like XML-RPC and gets right to the point. All of those notes–however many there are–are synced instantly without an unnecessary number of API calls. Unlike XML-RPC, Simperium was built for a mobile world. That’s why it caught the attention of Mullenweg, a longtime user of Simplenote. While he’s hesitant to give a timeline on its implementation, it’s very clear that Mullenweg plans to use this technology to power WordPress’s cross-device content syncing as soon as is feasible.

Rather than acting as a database solution in and of itself, Simperium latches onto the local datastore at the heart of a given app and works its cloud-powered magic from there.