Infographic: See Which Luxury Brands Jay Z Shouted Out the Most Per Album

Listening to Jay Z’s latest album is like hearing a very bass-heavy, syllabically symmetric recitation of the Neiman Marcus Christmas book . It’s a fleeting glimpse at a level of opulence far beyond what most people dare to imagine for themselves. It’s also the culmination of some long-simmering aspirations. Jay Z has shown love to luxury brands since before they were in reach, as demonstrated by the many career-spanning Lexus and Gucci references. Anyone without time to listen to all 13 of Jay Z’s albums, however, can take the word of a new infographic that charts the frequency of these gold-plated plugs, album by album.





Created by the team at Vanity Fair, this infographic collects the 15 most-mentioned brands in Jay Z’s discography. By scouring through the lyric-parsing site Rap Genius, Vanity Fair found that Jay Z’s overall most-beloved brand is apparently Mercedes Benz, although several other car manufacturers also made the cut. The other big product vertical Jay Z is into is fashion, with Gucci taking the top spot, alongside a recent favorite designer, Tom Ford.

The infographic also clearly shows Jay Z’s gradual disenchantment with Cristal, which he deemed racist in 2006, due to some woefully misguided statements from Frederic Rouzaud, managing director of the company that produces the high-grade champagne. What we don’t see here, however, is how, as Jay Z’s wealth increased, so did the relative obscurity of his luxury leanings. Now, he is just as likely to mention Hublot and MCM as he is Rolex and Lexus. The latest album has a song entirely about the fact that Jay Z owns a Picasso, though, and anyone at the level to afford that name brand clearly should know a few things the rest of us do not.