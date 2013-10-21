Kids’ Drawings Of The Future Brought To Life By Peter Blake And Other Top Artists

Pop art pioneer Sir Peter Blake is among more than 30 artists participating in a new campaign for London’s V&A Museum of Childhood in which young children’s drawings inspired by the brief to “draw tomorrow” have been re-worked into finished artworks.

For the “Mind of a Child–Eye of an Artist” project developed by AMV BBDO and Central Illustration Agency, an event was staged at the museum during the London Design Festival in early September at which illustrators took briefs from 4-to-11-year-olds present on what tomorrow might look like.





The artists, including Blake, then developed the children’s ideas in their own studios and during a further live event on October 12 at which another 10 artists and illustrators were art directed by other children before an assembled audience.

The end results–straddling illustrative styles from Le Gun to Brian Grimwood via Hergé–were unveiled this week and will shortly feature in an online film. A number of the images will also be used in a forthcoming poster ad campaign for V&A Museum of Childhood currently being developed by AMV BBDO.

See some of the works in the gallery above.